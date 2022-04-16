Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 548,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 518,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

