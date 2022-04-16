DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 57,200 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Accolade worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $4,086,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

