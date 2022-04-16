DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 43,016 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 405.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.