Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.44 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

