Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 75.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

