DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,477 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.