DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.06 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after buying an additional 177,928 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $135.94 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $856.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

