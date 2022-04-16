Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,411 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.