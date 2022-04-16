Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 325,734 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 604.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 325,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of KBR worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

NYSE KBR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

