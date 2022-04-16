DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $102,098.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.