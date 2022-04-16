Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

