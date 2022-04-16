Sigma Planning Corp Has $705,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

