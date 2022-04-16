Reviewing Smart Share Global (EM) and The Competition

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Smart Share Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million -$19.55 million -0.07 Smart Share Global Competitors $686.58 million $59.18 million 24.34

Smart Share Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Share Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Share Global Competitors 268 1009 1534 81 2.49

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.07, suggesting a potential upside of 550.68%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95% Smart Share Global Competitors -22.83% -71.32% -3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

