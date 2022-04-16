Sigma Planning Corp Buys 16,367 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 264.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

CHGG opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

