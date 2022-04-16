Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Head to Head Survey

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.53 $127.85 million $5.26 49.52 Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.73 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vail Resorts and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38 Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $329.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 10.02% 11.91% 3.46% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Xponential Fitness on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

