Sigma Planning Corp Invests $705,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

