Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.01 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

