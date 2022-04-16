Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 38,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,128 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 91,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.46) to GBX 4,850 ($63.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.88) to GBX 6,100 ($79.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

