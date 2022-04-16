Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,522 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 670,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 208,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.