Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $6,119,000.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

