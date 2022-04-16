Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 129,125 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129,125 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $222.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

