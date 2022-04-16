DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.