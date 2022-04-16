DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 541,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 128,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,048,038 shares of company stock worth $170,076,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.