DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2,907.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,025,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

