DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,100 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

