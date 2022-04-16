Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of CDAY opened at $60.63 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

