SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 25.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 1,435,414 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $10,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 913.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 644,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 255.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 566,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

