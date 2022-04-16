Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $138,752,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

