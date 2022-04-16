DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Open Text by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Open Text by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 335,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTEX stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

