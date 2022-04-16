DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

