DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

