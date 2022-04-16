PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

