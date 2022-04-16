DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 310,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHLS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

