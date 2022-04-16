Reviewing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.18%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70% Enzo Biochem 0.25% 7.42% 4.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 166.05 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -2.47 Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.19 $7.88 million $0.01 288.29

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzo Biochem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Viridian Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

