DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 6,620.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

