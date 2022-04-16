DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock valued at $90,076,998. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

LYV opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

