DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $59.34 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

