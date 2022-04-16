DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Markel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,475.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,513.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,291.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

