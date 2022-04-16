DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,092 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

