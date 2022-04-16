DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 539 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.82. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

