SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 450.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 126.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.