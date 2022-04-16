DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.11 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 441,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

