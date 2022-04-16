DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

