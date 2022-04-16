DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

NYSE:UHS opened at $151.14 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

