DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

