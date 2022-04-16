DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

