DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,130 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $18,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

