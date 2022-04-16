DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

