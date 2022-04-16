DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 831 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $418.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

