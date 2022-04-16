DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toro by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

